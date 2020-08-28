No new leads from law enforcement on Corvallis teen's disappearance after search party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s "hard to say" whether any significant progress has been made in locating 16-year-old Ava Carey in the week she’s been missing, according to Corvallis Police Chief Nick Hurley.

In a press conference Friday morning, Hurley was joined by Ava’s mother Cecelia Carey, Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler, Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson, Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden, Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben and City of Corvallis spokesman Patrick Rollens to provide a formal update on the search efforts that have been happening throughout the mid-valley since last week.

“Our community is anxious and deeply concerned right now,” Hurley said.

Ava told her family the evening of Aug. 20 that she was on the way to Village Green Park to sit on the swings. She left the house with her skateboard in tow and, after not returning within a reasonable amount of time that night, her family reported her missing. The teen was last spotted near the 700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard before 6 p.m.