One dead after Albany vehicle-pedestrian crash

A man is dead following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in Albany Monday night, Feb. 28.

The call came in around 8:17 p.m. at the block of 600 Washington Street Southwest and Pacific Boulevard Southwest, according to Albany Police Department community engagement officer Laura Hawkins.

Police believe the accident to be a suicide.

Hawkins said the driver of the vehicle that struck the man stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

No further information was available regarding the accident.

Need Help? If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

