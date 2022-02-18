 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oregon State Police to beef up patrols in Albany, elsewhere

Stock Pix- OSP Albany Command01

Oregon State Police Albany Area Command

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

As of Friday, Feb. 18, Oregon State Police troopers stationed in multiple cities, including Albany, will be conducting a “high visibility saturation patrol” on Interstate 5, Interstate 205 and Interstate 84.

The enhanced patrols will last through Monday, Feb. 21, according to a news release from Oregon State Police. The other cities included in the patrol are Salem, Springfield, Roseburg, Grants Pass, Central Point, Portland, Pendleton, La Grande and Ontario.

An OSP Facebook post says sheriff’s deputies and local police officers will also be working in these areas alongside troopers.

According to Oregon State Police, the saturation will focus on the “fatal five”: speeding, occupant safety, lane safety, impaired driving and distracted driving. The agency said these five behaviors are the leading causes of serious injury and fatal crashes.

