OSU spends more than $1 million training, arming, outfitting new police force

Unlike other state agencies, Odenthal said, public universities in Oregon are not required to obtain state approval before opting to bypass a competitive bidding process for expenditures above a certain dollar threshold.

Daigle Law came highly recommended by other institutions, Odenthal said. The company is known for a yearly use of force summit, and Eric Daigle, for whom the firm is named, is a vocal proponent of qualified immunity.

Odenthal said Daigle Law has provided trainings under the following titles: Foundation of Ethics for Public Safety Personnel; Code of Ethics in Modern Public Safety; Use of Force: De-escalation Techniques; Use of Force: Conflict Resolution; Use of Force: Current Trends; The Art and Science of Decision Making; De-escalation Through Tactical Communication; Crowd Control and First Amendment Rights; Civil Liability; Protests, Police, and the Press; Recording Police and Protecting Civil Rights; The Bridge from De-escalation to Use of Force; Community and Police Relations; Sexual Assault Interview and Support.

The second-largest portion of expenditures were technology costs such as cameras, computers and software, and communications infrastructure like radios. Total spending on technology was a little over $246,000. The bulk of the category was $135,000 spent on radio and dispatch equipment and upgrades.