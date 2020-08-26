Pedestrian killed on I-5 near Albany

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A male pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a pickup as he was trying to cross Interstate 5 south of the Highway 20 overpass on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

At 4:53 a.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the incident, which occurred near milepost 233.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released at this time. Law enforcement agencies typically do not publish the names of individuals killed in crashes until after their families have been notified.

Preliminary investigation by OSP revealed that a Ford F-350 pickup, operated by Colton Neuschwander, 30, of Harrisburg, was northbound in the left lane when the pedestrian ran into his path. Neuschwander was unable to avoid striking the male with his vehicle.

OSP was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

