Philomath man arrested after allegedly telling police he set a fire because he was a hostage

A Philomath man was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday on a felony count of arson after he allegedly told police he lit a fire in his apartment as a distress signal.

According to documents filed in the case, he reportedly said he started the fire because he was being held hostage and hoped someone would see the smoke and come help him.

Michael Lee Marquis, 43, was also arrested on four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person following the Sunday afternoon fire at 140 N. Eighth St., a shared residence with private spaces and common areas occupied by multiple people.

Marquis pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

In a probable cause affidavit, a police officer said he was dispatched to the residence at about 1:30 p.m. after a caller said they saw flames coming from the bathroom.

The officer said Marquis, a resident there, told him he locked himself in the bathroom and started the fire there using oatmeal packets that were in the garbage. Other residents told police they saw Marquis go into the bathroom and that smoke was coming from the bathroom shortly after.

