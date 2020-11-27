Philomath woman sentenced in 2018 drunk driving crash that killed her 5-year-old daughter

A Philomath woman will be spending the next six years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a 2018 drunken driving crash that killed her daughter.
The night of June 24, 2018, Laurie Ogario Ramsey crashed a 2006 Toyota Highlander into multiple trees and landed in a ditch on Marys River Estates Road near Highway 20.
The 43-year-old had her 8- and 5-year-old daughters in the SUV with her. The 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Ramsey and the older daughter suffered serious injuries and were treated in the following days at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Ramsey was charged that July with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of her young one, second- and third-degree assault to the daughter who lived and misdemeanor DUII after her blood alcohol content was reportedly found to be 0.22%.
The first three charges were Measure 11 offenses that carry mandatory minimum sentences. If Ramsey had been convicted of first-degree manslaughter, she would have faced a prison term of 10 years.
She initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2018, but later negotiated a deal with prosecutors. On July 24 of this year, Ramsey pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and drunk driving.
Last week in Benton County Circuit Court, Judge Matthew Donohue sentenced Ramsey to six years and three months in prison for second-degree manslaughter. She will not be eligible for early release on this conviction.
She was also convicted of the third-degree assault and DUII charges, but her sentences of 18 months in prison and 364 days in jail, respectively, will be served concurrently with the manslaughter sentence. Ramsey’s first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault charges were dismissed.
According to sentencing documents, Ramsey’s driver’s license has been revoked for life.
In prison, Ramsey will be expected to complete alcohol abuse and mental health programs. Upon release, Ramsey will be on post-prison supervision for a minimum of three years.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.