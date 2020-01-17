Police: Arrest of Albany man may have averted murder

While all of this was going on, Philomath police officers made a connection while listening to radio traffic.

“This is where I think really good police work started,” Rueben said. “During the stop of the suspect, our two officers that were on duty that night — Jacob Coon and Lucas Sinclair — heard the officer run the name of the suspect, Smelser. At that time, because of the threats and the report we had taken from the victim on the Christmas tree incident, we had probable cause to arrest him for stalking.”

In all, seven handguns and one rifle were recovered from the car. Improvised explosive devices, commonly referred to as IEDs, were also discovered, according to police. One of the bombs had tape and nails attached to it, “and those are obviously made to do serious damage to a person,” Rueben said.

The Oregon State Police bomb squad arrived on the scene and took possession of the IEDs.

Rueben said that other items found in the car included a bulletproof vest and numerous rounds of ammunition for high-capacity rifles such as an AK-47 or AR-15.

Philomath police wrote search warrants to seize Smelser’s vehicle from Corvallis and brought it to the police station Wednesday night. A search ended up creating a dangerous situation, according to Rueben.