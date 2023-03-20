Gunshots are believed to have been fired as two vehicles rammed against each other in Corvallis on Sunday night, March 19, according to a Corvallis Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the area of Northwest Ninth Street near Northwest Walnut Boulevard at approximately 10:35 p.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot, according to the agency.

Once on the scene, officers quickly located both vehicles and detained who they believed to be all persons involved. No one was injured in the incident, the news release stated, although officers do believe a firearm was fired at least once during the altercation.

According to the release, a black mid-size SUV and a black minivan were traveling westbound and “rammed” into each other repeatedly for approximately 30 minutes Monday night.

Two people were initially arrested on unrelated warrants during the investigation, which is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Smith at CPD at 541-766-6924.