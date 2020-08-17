Prison inmate sentenced to four more years for Linn County sex abuse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario pleaded no contest to second-degree sex abuse and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison last week in Linn County Circuit Court.

Noah Powers, 45, entered his plea on Aug. 12.

The crime occurred in May 2016 and the victim was a girl under the age of 12.

Charges of attempted first-degree rape and attempted first-degree sodomy were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.

According to Oregon’s online court database, the Salem Police Department investigated the case.

In 2019, Powers was sentenced to 60 years in prison after a 12-member jury trial in Marion County. He was found guilty of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sodomy, attempted first-degree rape and first-degree sex abuse. The victim in that case also was under the age of 12.