Public Safety Log (Aug. 18)

Car prowl – 4:50 p.m. Sunday, 45800 Sunnyside Road, near Foster. A vehicle was broken into sometime after noon. The driver’s side window was smashed and a pink Coach wallet, containing $700 in cash, was stolen. The window of the vehicle was valued at roughly $1,000.

Scam – 5:27 p.m. Sunday, 31200 S. Main Road, near Lebanon. A caller reported that a female who claimed to be 18 years old sent nude photos to an 18-year-old male online. She also solicited nude photos from the male. The female then claimed she was 16 and attempted to blackmail the male into sending money to Africa. A deputy informed the male that this was a scam.

Recovered vehicle – 6:10 p.m. Sunday, 6400 block Old Salem Road N.E., Millersburg. A 1996 Honda Accord, reported stolen out of Salem, was recovered in the area of the Love’s Travel Center.

DUII crash – 6:53 p.m. Sunday, 24800 block Brush Creek Road, near Sweet Home. Deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. The driver of a Dodge pickup, Tyler Horner, 20, of Halsey, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

ALBANY POLICE