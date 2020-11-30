Public Safety Log (Dec. 1)

ALBANY POLICE
Missing tools — Police responded to several calls involving items taken from vehicles.
About 8:48 p.m. Friday, a caller on 21st Place Southeast reported someone took numerous tools and battery-operated equipment from the bed of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was parked in his carport.
About 8:59 p.m., a caller in the same area reported a black toolbox containing numerous tools was taken from his carport.
Weapon discharged — About noon on Saturday, officers responded to a report that a man accidentally discharged a .300-caliber rifle and the bullet lodged in a fencepost in the 3000 block of 26th Court Southeast. There were no injuries and report was relayed to the Albany city attorney for consideration of possible charges.
More missing tools — About 6:46 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1300 block of Pulver Lane Northwest reported someone took an air compressor, tool bags and tools from two unlocked vehicles.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tools taken — About 8:55 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 200 block of View Lane, Lebanon, reported $1,400 in cordless tools were taken from a van.
Missing medals — About 10:21 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 2600 block of Old Salem Road Northeast reported someone took two medals from the cemetery chapel. Inventory is being taken to determine if anything else is missing.
Missing pistol — About 10:26 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 30000 block of Sodaville Mountain View Road, Lebanon, reported that a gun, knife and flashlight were taken from his garage overnight.
Missing firearms — About 11:51 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 28000 block of Liberty Road, Sweet Home, reported someone took 10 rifles and his work vehicle from his garage. Values are being determined.
Scam — About noon Friday, a caller in the 1000 block of Jackson Street Southeast, Albany, reported someone claiming to be from Pacific Power wanted $1,998 in gift cards to supposedly replace a power meter.
More missing guns — About 11:38 p.m. Friday, a caller in the 33000 block of Seven Mile Lane, Albany, reported someone broke into his vehicle and took several firearms and ammunition valued at more than $4,550. Entry into vehicle was made by breaking out a window.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Burglary — About 10:32 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 2300 block of Elm Street reported someone had entered a barn and took numerous items from cars parked there. Report taken for first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, two counts of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal trespass.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Jamboree office burglary — From Friday afternoon. Nicholas James Seavey, 18, of Sweet Home, was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. Seavey’s bail was set at $10,000 by Judge Brendan Kane. The crimes allegedly occurred on Wednesday at the office of the Oregon Jamboree in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Police Department logs indicate that Seavey was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Arrest — 11:15 p.m. Nov. 24, 2000 block of Northwest Tyler Avenue, Corvallis. Chelsea Adele Nunn, 30, was arrested for hindering prosecution and theft of lost or mislaid property.
Arrest — 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Benton County Jail. Kassandra Jean Schumacher, 26, an inmate at the jail, was arrested for assaulting a public safety officer after trying to run through two deputies to leave her cell during trash pickup. She allegedly scratched one of the deputies on the face, hand and arm.
