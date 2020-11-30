Public Safety Log (Dec. 1)

ALBANY POLICE

Missing tools — Police responded to several calls involving items taken from vehicles.

About 8:48 p.m. Friday, a caller on 21st Place Southeast reported someone took numerous tools and battery-operated equipment from the bed of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was parked in his carport.

About 8:59 p.m., a caller in the same area reported a black toolbox containing numerous tools was taken from his carport.

Weapon discharged — About noon on Saturday, officers responded to a report that a man accidentally discharged a .300-caliber rifle and the bullet lodged in a fencepost in the 3000 block of 26th Court Southeast. There were no injuries and report was relayed to the Albany city attorney for consideration of possible charges.

More missing tools — About 6:46 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1300 block of Pulver Lane Northwest reported someone took an air compressor, tool bags and tools from two unlocked vehicles.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tools taken — About 8:55 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 200 block of View Lane, Lebanon, reported $1,400 in cordless tools were taken from a van.