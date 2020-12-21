Public Safety Log (Dec. 23)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Hit and run — 10:24 a.m. Friday, Southwest Adams Avenue and Third Street. A woman reported she was hit on the leg by a slow-moving, smaller red SUV while walking in a crosswalk in the intersection. The vehicle didn’t stop and continued its turn north onto Third Street. The woman requested a medical evaluation for shock but said she had no pain or injury in her leg. Employees and customers at nearby businesses didn’t see the incident, and there were no cameras to capture it.
Stolen laundry — 11:44 a.m. Friday, 4400 block of Northwest Westview Place. A woman said she put her clothes in a dryer at an onsite laundry room at 10 p.m. the night before and forgot them until the following day, when they were gone. An officer was told by an apartment complex employee that he couldn’t review video from surveillance cameras but that the complex would let him know if anything was captured.
Arrest — 4:13 p.m. Friday, Best Western, 925 NW Garfield Ave. During an investigation of animal abuse at the hotel, Brian Richard Haworth, 40, of Corvallis, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and on a nationwide extraditable warrant for child molestation out of Washington state. The arresting agency wanted Haworth extradited, but because the county of jurisdiction did not, Haworth was released from jail.
Arrest — Saturday, WinCo, 2335 NW Kings Blvd. Officers responded to a report of a man refusing to wear a mask and threatening people, saying he was going to return to the store “locked and loaded.” While police were investigating, they received a similar call at Walmart. An officer found the suspect in his vehicle at Grocery Outlet. He refused to cooperate and tried to leave after being told he was under arrest. Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found a handgun that was seized as evidence. Kenneth E. Rhinefrank, 58, of Corvallis was arrested for resisting arrest, harassment, menacing, interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Warrant arrest — Saturday, 1300 block of Northwest Ninth Street. Katie Wamsley, 24, of Corvallis, was arrested on a Benton County felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Theft from vehicle — Sunday, 1100 block of Northwest 32nd Street. A black and orange Husqvarna power saw valued at $1,400 was stolen from the bed of a truck. The victim said the saw was taken between 11 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. No suspect information was available.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Crash damage — About 3 p.m. Sunday, a deputy assisted at a single-vehicle crash that damaged a field fence and power pole in the 28000 block of Ridgeway Road, Sweet Home. There was about $2,500 damage to the fence and $2,500 to the vehicle. Damage to power pole will exceed that amount.
Flooding issue — About 5:15 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 3800 block of Three Lakes Road reported their vehicle was stuck in a small overflow creek after the driver made a turn into what he thought was a driveway.
Truck damaged — About 8 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1200 block of Airport Road, Lebanon, reported that the back window of his truck was missing. Damage estimated at $500.
More flooding — About 12 a.m. Monday, a deputy assisted with a vehicle crash in about 2½ feet of water in the 32000 block of Linn West Drive and Ogle Road, Shedd. Vehicle damage was about $5,500.