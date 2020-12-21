Public Safety Log (Dec. 23)

CORVALLIS POLICE

Hit and run — 10:24 a.m. Friday, Southwest Adams Avenue and Third Street. A woman reported she was hit on the leg by a slow-moving, smaller red SUV while walking in a crosswalk in the intersection. The vehicle didn’t stop and continued its turn north onto Third Street. The woman requested a medical evaluation for shock but said she had no pain or injury in her leg. Employees and customers at nearby businesses didn’t see the incident, and there were no cameras to capture it.

Stolen laundry — 11:44 a.m. Friday, 4400 block of Northwest Westview Place. A woman said she put her clothes in a dryer at an onsite laundry room at 10 p.m. the night before and forgot them until the following day, when they were gone. An officer was told by an apartment complex employee that he couldn’t review video from surveillance cameras but that the complex would let him know if anything was captured.