Public Safety Log (Dec. 3)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Attempted break-in — On Friday, around 1:20 a.m., the "Espresso Cafe" window was reported broken at the City Limits Country Store at 5800 NW Highway 99W, and it appeared someone tried to make entry on the north side of the convenience store. No suspect information was available.

Theft from vehicle — On Nov. 25 around 3:41 p.m., a woman reported her wallet with $60 cash and credit cards stolen from her vehicle parked at the Fitten Green Natural Area on the 9200 Block of Northwest Cardwell Hill Drive.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Menacing — On Nov. 26 around 6:36 p.m., police responded to a report that a woman had been tailgated by another driver, who then pulled a gun on her near the intersection of Northwest Ninth Street and Conifer Boulevard.

Package thefts — On Friday around 8:20 p.m. a woman reported her packages stolen from her apartment in the 900 block of Northeast Walnut Boulevard. She described the suspect as a taller white male wearing a light-colored hoodie, black leather jacket, jeans, a bandana covering his face and a beanie with what appeared to be a large reflective star logo on it.