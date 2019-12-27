Public Safety Log (Dec. 27)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash — 12:40 a.m. Dec. 15, Highway 99W at Guerber Lane. Two deputies responded to reports of a crash involving a 2009 Chevy Malibu sedan on Highway 99W at Guerber Lane near Monroe. The driver, Joseph Alfredo Goodwin, 21, of Junction City, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. His blood alcohol content reportedly measured 0.24%, three times the legal limit.
Theft by deception — 2:40 p.m. Dec. 17, 4000 block NE Morning Street, Corvallis. A woman called to report a case of fraud. She said a man identifying himself as an Amazon employee had called the night before, saying she had accidentally been charged $799 twice for two Apple iPhones and that in order to be reimbursed, she needed to set up an Apple Pay account with her debit card number. After multiple transactions from her savings to her checking account, the woman said, $1,598 was stolen from her bank accounts.
Suspicious activity — 8:05 a.m. Dec. 19, 100 block NE Columbia Avenue, Adair Village. A deputy was dispatched to investigate a report that a woman had stopped her silver Subaru in the middle of the street and was screaming, “Kawkaw! Kawkaw!” like a raptor. The woman also reportedly was talking to people who were not there. The deputy was unable to locate the woman or the Subaru.
Stolen fishing gear — 8 p.m. Sunday, 28800 Fish Hatchery Road, Alsea. A Canby resident called to report the theft of $800 worth of salmon and steelhead fishing gear earlier in the day. The man said the equipment was stolen from the covered but unlocked bed of his pickup truck while it was parked at the Alsea Fish Hatchery.
Home burglary — 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block Northwest Lewisburg Avenue, Corvallis. A man reported someone had forced open his garage door the previous night and then entered his home through an unlocked entry door, stealing his wife’s wedding band and a set of older hearing aids. The stolen items were valued at $3,250.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
DUII, elude, hit-and-run — From Thursday afternoon. Eugene Alexander Bishop, 34, of Philomath, was charged with felony attempt to elude, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage), reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The crimes allegedly occurred on Christmas and the Oregon State Police investigated the case. According to the prosecution, Bishop nearly crashed head-on with another vehicle going over a mountain pass, then eluded police for about two miles. He also has two previous convictions for DUII, the prosecution said. According to the charging document, Bishop struck Oregon Department of Transportation property. Judge Michael Wynhausen set his bail at $10,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 21.