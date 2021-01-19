Public Safety Log (Jan. 19)

ALBANY POLICE

Burglary — About 9 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1300 block of Waverly Drive Southeast reported that someone pried open a door at Heritage Mall sometime overnight and took cell phones and cash from a kiosk.

Attempted burglary — About 10:41 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1800 block of 14th Avenue Southeast reported that sometime between 4 and 10:30 a.m., someone attempted to pry open a door.

Burglary — At 11:21 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1500 block of Queen Avenue Southeast reported someone entered their office and went through items, but nothing appears to be missing.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing converter — At 12:47 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1000 block of Ash Street, Brownsville, reported a catalytic converter was taken off their vehicle sometime in the last two weeks. Valued at $140.

Missing firearm — About 6:10 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 32000 block of Diamond Hill Drive, Harrisburg, reported someone broke the passenger window out of a vehicle and stole a firearm.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Missing chainsaw — At 8:39 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 3200 block of Main Street reported someone stole a chainsaw valued at $350 from the bed of his pickup.

