Public Safety Log (July 28)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Water rescue — About 8:41 p.m. Sunday, deputies assisted Harrisburg Fire with a water rescue at the boat launch. Two stranded floaters were stuck on an island in the Willamette River. All safe and no injuries.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Injury transfer — About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, officer assisted as medics responded to the railroad trestle at Foster to pick up a 5-year-old child injured at Yellow Bottom Campground area.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Reckless endangering — 7:48 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of Southwest E Avenue. Logan Bennett, 27, of Corvallis, said he was instructing someone on how to load and unload a rifle in his apartment when the rifle discharged, firing a bullet through the ceiling and into two other apartments. No one was injured despite both those apartments being occupied at the time. Bennett was cited for reckless endangering and second-degree criminal mischief and the firearm was seized.

Drug arrest — 1:10 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Southwest B Avenue. Douglas Firoved, 57, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine.