Public Safety Log (July 30)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Trespass, vehicle theft pleas – From Wednesday morning. Josh Lee Shaddon, 42, of Albany, pleaded no contest to second-degree criminal mischief, and in a second case, no contest to misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle. The criminal mischief was committed on April 3, and the vehicle theft occurred Feb. 11. Shaddon was sentenced to four months in jail, but the imposition of the sentence was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for 18 months. (In 2011, Shaddon was found guilty except for insanity of murdering his mother. He was discharged from the Oregon State Hospital in 2016, but then placed in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections on a 20-month sentence for crafting a knife out of a comb while incarcerated and awaiting the murder trial.)
Forgery – From Wednesday afternoon. Linson Lavell Johnson, 49, of Albany, was charged with first-degree forgery and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case. Judge Michael Wynhausen set his bail at $10,000.
Unlawful use of a weapon – From Wednesday afternoon. Jade Amasa Waldon, 20, of Lyons, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing (domestic violence). The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.
