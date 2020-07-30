Public Safety Log (July 30)

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Trespass, vehicle theft pleas – From Wednesday morning. Josh Lee Shaddon, 42, of Albany, pleaded no contest to second-degree criminal mischief, and in a second case, no contest to misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle. The criminal mischief was committed on April 3, and the vehicle theft occurred Feb. 11. Shaddon was sentenced to four months in jail, but the imposition of the sentence was suspended. He was placed on supervised probation for 18 months. (In 2011, Shaddon was found guilty except for insanity of murdering his mother. He was discharged from the Oregon State Hospital in 2016, but then placed in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections on a 20-month sentence for crafting a knife out of a comb while incarcerated and awaiting the murder trial.)