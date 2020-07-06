Public Safety Log (July 7)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS POLICE

Arrest — 2:49 p.m. Thursday, 4000 block of Southwest Western Boulevard. Brent Green, 59, was arrested after another man claimed Green pulled a gun on him and that there was a physical altercation soon afterwards. Green was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Arrest — 8:49 a.m. Friday, 300 block of Northeast Circle Boulevard. Luke Elbinger, 28, was arrested during a traffic stop for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and contempt of court.

Arrest —4:43 a.m. Sunday, Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 S.W. Western Blvd. Rebel Tester, 32, was arrested for burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools after he was allegedly seen by a hotel employee attempting to use a pry bar and saw trying to cut into a safe. Tester was reportedly found by police with a crowbar and Makita saw.

Fire — Sunday, 3000 block of Southwest Chintimini Avenue. Residents reportedly placed embers from the previous night’s fire into their yard debris bin. The house was damaged by the fire, which was put out by fire personnel. No other structures were damaged.