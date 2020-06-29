Public Safety Log (June 30)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS POLICE

Open container — Saturday, 300 block of Northwest Third Street. Officers found a man, blocking a business drive-thru, asleep in a stroller with an open container of alcohol in his hand. He was cited for drinking in public.

Package theft — Saturday, 3600 block of Southwest Deon Avenue — A man was seen stealing a package from the front of a house and ran away. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

Theft from vehicle — 3:25 a.m. Sunday, 3700 block of Northwest Roosevelt. Tools worth approximately $3,900 were stolen from a work truck. The victim saw a sedan drive off quickly from the area. No other suspect information was available and police were unable to find the vehicle.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT