Public safety log (May 19)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Vandalism — 5 p.m. Friday, 100 block of South First Street, Alsea. A man had video of a neighbor vandalizing a drain pipe on his property. The neighbor was cited for criminal mischief.

DUII arrest — 12:18 a.m. Saturday, Northeast Conifer Boulevard near Northeast Highway 20. Christopher Wayne George Cope, 52, was arrested for driving under the influence and on a failure-to-appear warrant related to a previous DUII arrest.

Vandalism — 12:15 p.m. Sunday, 3600 block of Northwest Highway 20, Albany. A man reported the Bernie Sanders sign in his yard was vandalized when someone placed an ax and sickle poster over it. No suspect information was available.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Drug paraphernalia — 9:07 a.m. Friday, downtown park along Mary’s River. An officer found empty scrape baggies and a methamphetamine pipe with white crystalline residue. Also found was a makeshift water pipe with a glass pipe, also with crystalline residue, protruding from the side. The items were entered into evidence for destruction.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0