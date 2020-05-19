Public safety log (May 19)

Public safety log (May 19)

police tape

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Vandalism — 5 p.m. Friday, 100 block of South First Street, Alsea. A man had video of a neighbor vandalizing a drain pipe on his property. The neighbor was cited for criminal mischief.

DUII arrest — 12:18 a.m. Saturday, Northeast Conifer Boulevard near Northeast Highway 20. Christopher Wayne George Cope, 52, was arrested for driving under the influence and on a failure-to-appear warrant related to a previous DUII arrest.

Vandalism — 12:15 p.m. Sunday, 3600 block of Northwest Highway 20, Albany. A man reported the Bernie Sanders sign in his yard was vandalized when someone placed an ax and sickle poster over it. No suspect information was available.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Drug paraphernalia — 9:07 a.m. Friday, downtown park along Mary’s River. An officer found empty scrape baggies and a methamphetamine pipe with white crystalline residue. Also found was a makeshift water pipe with a glass pipe, also with crystalline residue, protruding from the side. The items were entered into evidence for destruction.

