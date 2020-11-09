Public Safety Log (Nov. 10)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Suspicious circumstances — 11:20 a.m. Friday, 1100 block of Southeast Third Street. An officer responded to a business for a report of a man rolling around in a vehicle in a “state of nudity.” The officer did indeed find the man nude in his car. Jeffrey Pearce was arrested on a Benton County warrant plus charges of possession of methamphetamine, theft and criminal mischief.
Stolen vehicle — 10:08 a.m. Saturday, 3000 block of Southeast Third Street. A dark blue 1997 Chevrolet Suburban, Oregon license plate VJZ886, was stolen from an auto wrecking yard. No suspect information was available.
Burglary — Saturday, 3600 block of Southwest Deon Drive. A home was entered and multiple items were stolen. There was no suspect information.
Burglary — Saturday, 900 block of Northwest Circle Boulevard. A business was entered and multiple items were taken. There was no suspect information.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — About 8:13 a.m. Sunday, a homeowner in the 38000 block of Maple Street, Lebanon, reported that when they came home Saturday night, they saw the shadow of a person leaving the rear door of the residence. Money is missing and an investigation is underway.
Truck stolen — About 6:29 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 300 block of Scravel Hill Road, Albany, reported the theft of a 1967 Ford F-100 pickup valued at $9,000.
ALBANY POLICE
Domestic abuse — About 11 a.m. Friday, a caller in the 1400 block of Calapooia Street Southwest reported that her former boyfriend was causing problems at her residence. In addition to breaking items, he reportedly took her phone. Travis Wilverding, 32, was charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Driver found — About 1:47 a.m. Saturday, the Sweet Home Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police cooperated in finding Elizabeth Gatewood, 77, who had accidentally driven her vehicle off Highway 228 and into a briar patch. A caller from an auto repair shop in Eugene reported receiving a call from Gatewood, who said she had been on her way to Eugene from Sweet Home and turned around to get gas for her vehicle. She became disoriented. She was found on the ground next to the vehicle and was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Her vehicle was towed.
