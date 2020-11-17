 Skip to main content
Public Safety Log (Nov. 18)

police tape

OREGON STATE POLICE

DUII crash — 5:42 p.m. Saturday, Highway 20 near Highway 22. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound when it failed to negotiate the highway divider and instead came to an uncontrolled rest in a snow bank. Ryan Keller Ward, 39, of Salem, was cited and released on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was .19%.

Injury crash — 8:19 a.m. Monday, Highway 34 at Excor Road. A vehicle driven by Garrett Lawrence Stratten, 33, of Corvallis, pulled off Excor Road eastbound onto the highway in front of an automobile driven by Jenna Yong Schulte, 20, of Lebanon. Both were transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with minor injuries.

DUII crash — 3:40 p.m. Monday, Highway 20 near Quartzville Road. A trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover. Matthew Lee Glaze, 46, of Sweet Home, was cited on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and third-degree criminal mischief. His blood alcohol content was .11%.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Suspicious person — Around 3:29 p.m. Friday a suspicious person was reported at the 1100 block of Southwest Sylvia Street. A neighbor said they'd seen someone park in the driveway and enter the backyard of someone's home who they knew to be out of the country.

Theft — On Sunday, a woman at the 400 block of Northwest 27th Street reported that sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, someone stole sunglasses, a headlamp, a package of disposable masks, an old flashlight and a tire pressure gauge from her unlocked car.

