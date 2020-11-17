Public Safety Log (Nov. 18)

OREGON STATE POLICE

DUII crash — 5:42 p.m. Saturday, Highway 20 near Highway 22. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound when it failed to negotiate the highway divider and instead came to an uncontrolled rest in a snow bank. Ryan Keller Ward, 39, of Salem, was cited and released on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. His blood alcohol content was .19%.

Injury crash — 8:19 a.m. Monday, Highway 34 at Excor Road. A vehicle driven by Garrett Lawrence Stratten, 33, of Corvallis, pulled off Excor Road eastbound onto the highway in front of an automobile driven by Jenna Yong Schulte, 20, of Lebanon. Both were transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with minor injuries.

DUII crash — 3:40 p.m. Monday, Highway 20 near Quartzville Road. A trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle rollover. Matthew Lee Glaze, 46, of Sweet Home, was cited on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and third-degree criminal mischief. His blood alcohol content was .11%.

CORVALLIS POLICE