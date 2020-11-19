Public Safety Log (Nov. 20)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Domestic violence — Around 10:05 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1800 block of Northeast Seavy Avenue, Isach James Funderburg was arrested for felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and harassment after he allegedly grabbed his sister's arm and punched her in the face while she was holding Funderburg's young child.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Dead sheep — About 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 42000 block of Mount Pleasant Drive, Scio, reported numerous sheep had been killed. Unknown if deaths were caused by coyotes or domestic dogs. Working with county trapper to determine cause of deaths.

Credit card — About 10 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 48000 block of Highway 20, Sweet Home, reported someone had fraudulently opened a credit card in his name in 2004 and he recently became aware of it.

Stolen handgun — About 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 900 block of Scravel Hill Road, Albany, reported a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup had been broken into and a handgun taken.