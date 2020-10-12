Public safety log (Oct. 13)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Frequent flier — 10:59 p.m. Friday, 100 block of Southwest B Avenue. Zachary Pearce, 48, was arrested on eight outstanding Corvallis Municipal Court warrants. Seven of those were for having an open container in public. He was cited and released.
Trespass (times two) — 3:56 a.m. Saturday, 700 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard. A caller reported Christopher Farrell, 51, was back at the 7-Eleven after being asked to leave earlier in the night. Farrell was issued a trespass notice. At 11:27 p.m. the same day, Farrell was sitting in a window sill at an apartment complex where he had already been trespassed. He was again cited and released.
Vehicle theft — Sunday, 2300 block of Northwest Polk Avenue. A 1995 Honda Civic was stolen in the 24 hours previous to the report. No suspect information was available.
Burglary — Sunday, 1000 block of Southeast Third Street. A pressure washer and propane tanks were stolen from a storage shed at a business. Video footage showed three males involved in the crime. The suspects were not immediately identified.
Car prowl — Sunday, 100 block of Northwest 16th Street. A bicycle was stolen from inside a vehicle that was broken into. No suspect information available.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Car prowl – 9:13 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block Ash Street, Brownsville. A vehicle was entered and more than $1,300 in tools were taken.
Stolen vehicle – 6:20 p.m. Sunday, 100 block Southwest Broadway Street, Mill City. A 1991 Nissan pickup was reported stolen.
ALBANY POLICE
Car prowl – Reported Friday, 700 block Teak Loop Northwest. A vehicle was broken into sometime between 10 a.m. on Wednesday and 6:45 a.m. on Thursday. Approximately $1,300 in makeup and hair care items were stolen.
Theft arrest – From Friday, 300 block Airport Road. A bicycle was reported stolen. On Saturday, Jeremy Slade Carlin, 50, was arrested on a charge of first-degree theft in the 2100 block of Santiam Highway Southeast. Carlin also had two failure to appear bench warrants.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Theft – From Monday afternoon. Joshua Eric Matlock, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with first-degree theft. The crimes allegedly occurred between July 21 and July 23 and the victim listed on court paperwork was Santiam Hospital. Matlock was charged with an elude case on Friday.
