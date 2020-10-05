Public Safety Log (Oct. 6)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Arrest —12:21 p.m. Friday, Southeast Third Street and Goodnight Avenue. A caller reported a man riding a bicycle while carrying a rifle northbound on Third Street. The man was described as wearing a dinosaur onesie. An officer located Josiah Bybee, 21, and arrested him for felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft.
Warrant arrest — 10:38 a.m. Saturday, 1800 block of Northwest Ninth Street. Alexander Maybee, 25, was arrested on a Benton County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
Bike theft — 10:52 a.m. Saturday, 1100 block of Northwest 28th Street. A dark green cruiser-style bicycle was stolen. No suspect information was available.
Warrant arrest — 2:01 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Southwest Philomath Boulevard. Cody Lee, 27, was arrested on an Oregon State Parole Board warrant and on other warrants for failure to appear, contempt of court and a probation violation.
Arrest — Sunday, 3100 block of Northwest Circle Boulevard. Blasina Morel Ferrer, 38, of Corvallis, was arrested and taken into custody on felony counts of attempted second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor counts of attempted assault, harassment and menacing. A man reported she was chasing her teenage son with a knife. When an officer arrived, Ferrer became erratic and armed herself with a large rock. The officer was able to de-escalate the situation and she was taken into custody without incident. Police later learned the woman tried to attack the man with a large glass bottle and harassed her son with a knife.
Mail theft — 10:10 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Northwest Division Street. A piece of outgoing mail was stolen. No suspect information was available.
Mail theft — Sunday, 3000 block of Northwest Walnut Boulevard. A caller reported a man looking inside mailboxes in the area. An officer later found discarded mail on the side of the road and determined it was associated with vacant homes in the area. The mail was returned.
Burglary — Sunday, 1700 block of Northwest Polk Avenue. A homeowner said someone entered their attached garage through an unlocked door and stole two skateboards. There was no suspect information available.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Forgery, identity theft —10:50 a.m. Oct. 1, 22400 block of Wells Creek Road, Philomath. A man reported more than $200 was stolen from his bank account after someone forged a check Sept. 20 in Molalla. The man said when he opened his account he probably left checks in someone else’s car.
Bench warrant — 9:52 p.m. Sunday, Benton County jail. Jeramie Lee Moore, 43, of Junction City, was arrested on a Lane County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of felon in possession. Moore was already being held at the jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Strangulation – 7:34 p.m. Sunday, 33100 block Mt. Pleasant Road, near Lebanon. Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance and Michael Phillips, 30, was arrested. Phillips was charged with strangulation (domestic violence) and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) on Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Firearms theft – 10:51 a.m. Saturday, 1200 block 23rd Avenue. A woman reported that her firearms were taken from her vehicle. A report was taken for first-degree theft.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes plea – From Monday morning. Glenn John Hallas of Albany, charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and another sex crime, was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Oct. 13. The crimes allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2012 and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
DUII crash – From Monday afternoon. John Bobby Berlanga, 26, Keizer, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, and two counts of fourth-degree assault. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Heroin dealing – From Monday afternoon. Zachariah Tyler Roth, 26, of Albany, was charged with delivery of heroin, possession of heroin and methamphetamine and criminal conspiracy. The crimes allegedly occurred on Oct. 2 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. In a separate case, Roth was charge with delivery of heroin and possession of heroin and methamphetamine. Those crimes allegedly occurred on Aug. 5 and the APD was the investigating agency. Roth also was arraigned in two probation violation cases.
Domestic assault – From Monday afternoon. Jonathan Paul Wood, 47, of Philomath, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Saturday and the APD investigated the case.
