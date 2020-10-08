 Skip to main content
Public Safety Log (Oct. 8)

police tape

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Theft by deception — On Monday around 4:42 p.m. Sue Cleveland of Monroe reported theft by deception after she sent $2,000 in gift cards through her phone to an unknown person who promised her money through a grant.

DUI — On Oct. 1 around 1 p.m. near the intersection of 1400 NW Oak Grove Dr. and Scenic Drive, 33-year-old Jordan Hoffer of Albany was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and failure to perform duties of a driver.

Theft — On Oct. 1 around 1:50 p.m. at 3860 NE Highway 20 in Corvallis, Lynn Thompson reported that her Blueberry Meadows cash box had been broken into and $29 was missing.

CORVALLIS POLICE

Burglary — On Friday around 12:21 p.m., police responded to a suspicious person report about a man with a rifle wearing a dinosaur onesie in the area of Third Street and Goodnight Avenue. 21-year-old Josiah Bybee was arrested for two charges of burglary, theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a vehicle.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Grass fire — About 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 35000 block of Riverside Drive reported a grass fire in a field behind his residence. Deputy assisted until fire department arrived. No damage.

Missing saw — About 6:04 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 33000 block of Brewster Road, Lebanon, reported a Stihl chainsaw valued at $380 was stolen.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Cargo rack — About 7:11 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 900 block of Oak Terrace reported someone took a cargo rack from vehicle.

Items stolen — About 8:15 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 2000 block of Larch reported someone took $4,000 worth of items, including a firearm, out of a friend’s unsecured vehicle. Firearm as entered into LEDS.

Broken window — About 2:48 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1300 block of Long St. reported a female broke a window valued at $500. Female was last seen walking south on 12th.

