Public Safety Log (Sept. 22)

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Accident — 7 a.m. Saturday, Cardwell Hill Drive and Oak Creek Drive, Corvallis. A man was driving his 2018 Honda CRV east on Cardwell Hill when a tree fell on the hood of the vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.
Theft — 11 a.m. Saturday, Benton County Fairgrounds. A woman reported a cell phone was stolen from her tent at the campground. No suspect information was available.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Theft — 3:21 p.m. Friday, Northwest Circle Boulevard and Menlo Drive. A Knife River employee, whose company is doing construction in the area, said he saw someone in a 1990s light brown, two-door Honda Accord reach out of the car and grab an orange, white and black Stihl leaf blower and drive away. The man got in his vehicle and followed the Honda but didn’t make contact. He got no suspect information or the license plate.
Theft — 1:05 p.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Southwest Stanford Street. A man reported a single-seat bright orange kayak strapped to the top of his vehicle had been stolen between 2 and 9 a.m. that day. There was no suspect information available.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary – 12:37 p.m. Sunday, 34500 block Oakville Road. Several buildings were entered during a burglary and a large amount of property, including two vehicles and two trailers, was stolen. One of the vehicles has been recovered. The estimated value of the items stolen was $69,000.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Strangulation – From Monday afternoon. Samuel Michael Urias III of Beaverton was charged with strangulation (domestic violence). The crime allegedly occurred on Saturday and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Vehicle theft – From Monday afternoon. Caden Jeffery Lynn Comstock, 21, of Albany, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
