Public safety logs (Sept. 15)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen vehicle — 10:30 a.m. Friday, 3800 block of Northwest Lincoln Avenue. A man reported a green 1995 Honda Civic (license plate ZQP 311) was stolen from his carport sometime between 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday. No suspect information was reported.
Vandalism — 4:36 p.m. Friday, 1700 block of Southeast Crystal Lake Drive. A man reported the tires on his silver Ford Taurus were slashed. There were no videos or witnesses to the incident.
Fire — 7:02 p.m. Friday. Firefighters put out a small campfire that was out of control behind Home Depot, 1780 NW Four Acres Place. The camp’s owner, a woman, was cited and released on two warrants.
Fire — 7:04 a.m. Saturday, 2500 block of Northeast Conser Street. Fire personnel and police responded to an apparent transient’s campfire near railroad tracks in the area. There was no damage to the railroad tracks or power lines.
Assault — 10:19 a.m. Saturday, 400 block of Southwest First Street. Thomas Bradish, 59, was arrested after a woman says he grabbed and kicked her. He was taken into custody on a Linn County felony warrant.
Warrant arrest — 12:05 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Southeast Third Street. Jeramie Moore, 43, was arrested on a felony warrant related to a drug charge.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Reckless driving — About 6:22 p.m. Sunday, Daniel Perez-Castro, 25, was charged with reckless driving after his vehicle was clocked at 102 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 35000 block of Highway 34 near Steckley Road.
ALBANY POLICE
Menacing — About 1:19 p.m. Sunday, Wesley Matney, 53, was charged with menacing and disorderly conduct at 489 Water Ave. NW, after allegedly threatening people with a knife. He was cited at the Linn County Jail.
Weapons charges — Sunday, Tony Delose Adams, 52, and Daniel James Williams, 24, both from Washington state, were charged with being felons in possession of a weapon after officers stopped the 1991 Honda Accord they were riding in on Chicago Street. Adams also had a warrant that included a charge of assault on a police officer. Williams had no identification and provided false information to a police officer. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.