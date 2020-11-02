Public Safety (Nov. 3)

ALBANY POLICE

Weapons charge — About 11 p.m. Friday, Israel Anaya, 25, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, a pistol, and possession of methamphetamine in the 400 block of 22nd Avenue. He was cited and released.

Assault — Tyson Shahparast, 17, was charged with fourth-degree assault about 8 p.m. Saturday. He had reportedly been fighting with a relative and when the relative’s friend attempted to break up the altercation, she was struck. Shahparast was cited and released.

Weapons charge — About 4:22 a.m. Sunday, Richard Stephens, 49, was charged with being a felon in possession of a switchblade and illegal possession of methamphetamine.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Boat recovered — About 7:34 a.m. Sunday, deputies recovered a boat that had been reported stolen out of Lincoln County in the 35000 block of Oakview Drive, Brownsville. Boat was returned to owner.

Missing rifle — About 12:43 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 36000 block of Rock Hill Drive, Lebanon, reported that a custom-built AR-15 .223-caliber rifle valued at $1,500 had been stolen.

SWEET HOME POLICE