Scio man charged with felony assault

  Updated
A Scio man was arraigned Tuesday in Benton County Circuit Court on a felony charge of second-degree assault constituting domestic violence, a Measure 11 offense carrying a probable minimum sentence of five years and 10 months in prison.

Timothy Lee Proffitt, 42, is accused of striking a woman in the leg with an aluminum baseball bat during an argument over home repairs that took place Monday evening in a Corvallis trailer park.

Proffitt pleaded not guilty and is being held in the Benton County Jail pending trial.

Judge Locke Williams set Proffitt’s bail at $50,000 and appointed attorney Thomas Hill to represent him.

Deputy Benton County District Attorney Kareem Walcott is representing the state.

