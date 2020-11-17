Scio man killed in Highway 22E crash

A Scio man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22E east of Mehama on Monday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

William Miller was 66.

The crash occurred at about 5:50 p.m. Miller was westbound in a Chrysler Town & Country Van when his vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a Dodge pickup operated by Richard Kruger, 71, of Salem, the news release states.

Kruger was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Highway 22E was closed for about four-and-a-half hours due to the wreck.

OSP was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Stayton Fire Department and the Lyons Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0