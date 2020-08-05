Scio woman charged with financial crimes

“Like anybody accused of a crime, Ms. Wulff is presumed innocent and she has not been convicted of anything yet,” Cogan said.

“We would ask that people not rush to judgment prematurely. When a grand jury indicts someone for a crime, they do not hear both sides,” he added.

In 2010, Wulff was convicted of financial crimes in Wallowa County Circuit Court.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree theft and two counts of first-degree forgery, according to Oregon’s online court database. The victim in that case was the Enterprise Education Board.

In an apology letter, Wulff said she wrote checks to herself and forged signatures to deposit money into her personal account, taking money from donors seeking to support the Enterprise School District, its programs and students.

In a separate case, she pleaded guilty to three counts of misapplication of entrusted property. The victim in that case was the Wallowa Valley Little League Association. In an apology letter, Wulff said she wrote checks from the league’s concession stand to herself and to others for her own benefit, reported funds that didn’t exist, pocketed proceeds from a baseball tournament and neglected to turn over bookwork for years that she served on the board of the organization.

