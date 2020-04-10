Shots fired during Corvallis convenience store fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fight ended with a gunshot Thursday at a Corvallis convenience store.

At 5:23 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight at Dari Mart on Southwest Western Boulevard. Two men were fighting in the store's parking lot until one reportedly pulled out a handgun and the other retreated back inside the store.

Police said the Corvallis men — Rickey Donnell Jones Jr., 38, and Alec James Blaeser, 27 — had a pre-existing animosity toward one another: Jones had accused Blaeser of following his wife.

According to a news release issued by the Corvallis Police Department, Jones confronted Blaeser as he left the Dari Mart and the two began fighting near Blaeser's car. As Jones began moving away from the car, Blaeser pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, police said, then followed Jones into the store while continuing to wield the weapon.

Both men were taken into custody without incident. Blaeser got minor injuries from the fight. It is unclear where the bullet hit, but there were no known gunshot injuries reported by police.