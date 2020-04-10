Shots fired during Corvallis convenience store fight

A fight ended with a gunshot Thursday at a Corvallis convenience store.
At 5:23 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight at Dari Mart on Southwest Western Boulevard. Two men were fighting in the store's parking lot until one reportedly pulled out a handgun and the other retreated back inside the store.
Police said the Corvallis men — Rickey Donnell Jones Jr., 38, and Alec James Blaeser, 27 — had a pre-existing animosity toward one another: Jones had accused Blaeser of following his wife.
According to a news release issued by the Corvallis Police Department, Jones confronted Blaeser as he left the Dari Mart and the two began fighting near Blaeser's car. As Jones began moving away from the car, Blaeser pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, police said, then followed Jones into the store while continuing to wield the weapon.
Both men were taken into custody without incident. Blaeser got minor injuries from the fight. It is unclear where the bullet hit, but there were no known gunshot injuries reported by police.
Jones was charged with strangulation, assault and disorderly conduct, while Blaeser faces seven counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of pointing his firearm at others and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and disorderly conduct.
Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact Officer Ryan Bell at 541-766-6924.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net or 541-812-6091.
