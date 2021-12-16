Social media threats spur Albany police to bump presence at local schools for Dec. 17

There will be an increased Albany Police Department presence at all Albany schools on Friday, Dec. 17, in preparation for any potential threats, according to a Facebook post from APD.

The post says a viral TikTok post is encouraging students to “shoot up your school” on Friday, Dec. 17.

“We have not received any credible threats at any Albany school and are working closely with the FBI and [the Greater Albany Public Schools] to ensure the safety of all students,” the APD post reads.

The wider social media trend follows false alarm threats at Lebanon High School and South Albany High School earlier this month.

Lebanon High School was placed on lockdown Dec. 3 after staff members at the school were alerted a student may have had a weapon on campus. No weapon was found.

On Dec. 6, a false report of a threat at South Albany High School spread across social media, leaving community members concerned. No schools went on lockdown as a result, but there was an increased law enforcement presence at the high schools that day.

“We take any school threat seriously, and even if these trends are intended as a joke, we find no humor in it,” the Facebook post reads. “Please talk to your kids. Be aware what they are doing on social media. Please report any school safety threats to us or the Safe Oregon Hotline at 844-472-3367 and encourage your kids to speak up.”

