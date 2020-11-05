Springfield man pleads guilty to online corruption of child

A 20-year-old Springfield man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court to attempting to meet a minor for sex.
According to court documents, Dakota Blaiz Mellor saw a Craigslist post made by undercover Benton County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Horn on May 3. The post, entitled “men watch out,” included a phone number and warned viewers to not “get mixed up” with a fictional 13-year-old who was “down to do it.”
According to information presented in the case, Mellor sent a text to the phone number, which was received by Horn, but Horn responded as if he was the fictional 13-year-old. Mellor, according to Horn’s report, sent a photo of himself and multiple pornographic videos to the “teen” over the next couple of days. On May 5, Mellor agreed to drive to Corvallis and meet the “teen,” but was apprehended by deputies.
He was arrested for first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor, both felonies.
“We investigate these crimes when we receive information from the public of an act that is already occurring and, on occasion, a detective will pose as a child online,” said BCSO Capt. Don Rogers in an email to the Gazette-Times. “When a detective is working undercover, they do not suggest anyone commit a crime and they are very clear as to their online persona’s age.”
Rogers added that in this type of situation — where law enforcement provides an opportunity for someone to commit a crime — it is not entrapment.
“This is somewhat of a typical type of case that we’ve been seeing in Benton County where the police basically put up an ad on Craigslist,” said Mellor’s defense attorney, John Rich. “Mr. Mellor was online after getting home from work, he saw that post and it piqued his curiosity.”
Rich added that Mellor has “some significant mental health issues,” is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD. This, Rich said, makes Mellor identify with and behave like younger individuals.
Mellor entered a plea agreement Wednesday, pleading guilty to the corruption charge. Judge Matthew Donohue sentenced Mellor to three years of supervised probation, with conditions that he get sex offender treatment, have no contact with minors and no access to the internet without authorization. The luring charge was dismissed.
If he violates probation, Mellor would serve 18 months in prison.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.