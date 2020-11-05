Springfield man pleads guilty to online corruption of child

A 20-year-old Springfield man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court to attempting to meet a minor for sex.

According to court documents, Dakota Blaiz Mellor saw a Craigslist post made by undercover Benton County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Horn on May 3. The post, entitled “men watch out,” included a phone number and warned viewers to not “get mixed up” with a fictional 13-year-old who was “down to do it.”

According to information presented in the case, Mellor sent a text to the phone number, which was received by Horn, but Horn responded as if he was the fictional 13-year-old. Mellor, according to Horn’s report, sent a photo of himself and multiple pornographic videos to the “teen” over the next couple of days. On May 5, Mellor agreed to drive to Corvallis and meet the “teen,” but was apprehended by deputies.

He was arrested for first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and luring a minor, both felonies.