 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Suspect charged with rape, sex crimes in Linn County

  • 0
Linn County Courthouse

Linn County Courthouse

 File photo

A suspect was charged with several sex crimes, including forcible rape, during an appearance in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon, Dec. 27.

Justin Louis Beach, 51, was arraigned on an indictment for two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of coercion.

Those crimes allegedly occurred in May 2020. Beach's hometown was not clear. Albany Police Department is the investigating agency.  

Beach’s initial bail at the Linn County Jail was listed at $150,000, according to the jail website. He was lodged in the facility on Friday, Dec. 24.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Storm brings record snowfall to Sierra Nevadas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News