Suspect who Albany police shot at allegedly damaged police vehicles

A local man who allegedly attempted to use his car as a weapon against police officers was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday, Jan. 31, and a few more details of the incident were released.

Kagen Ray Sandoval, 31, was booked into Linn County Jail after an alleged confrontation with Albany police in the parking lot of Bob’s Family Market on Jan. 26.

A news release from Albany Police Department said Sandoval was of Corvallis, but Oregon’s online court database lists his address as Lebanon.

Sandoval was arraigned in court Monday afternoon on one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, four counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of being a felon in possession of firearm.

According to the charging document, Sandoval allegedly hit an Oregon State Police and a Linn County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Both incurred damages exceeding $500. He also allegedly damaged two other vehicles in the parking lot.

Jan. 26

Members of the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement task force tried to make contact with and arrest Sandoval and another suspect, Jaedyn Suzanna Peck, 26, according to the news release. The two had multiple warrants for their arrest.

Sandoval allegedly rammed into multiple vehicles using his car, according to police. An APD detective fired one shot at Sandoval in the vehicle but did not hit him. Sandoval was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released into police custody.

LINE detectives and patrol officers with APD, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were on the scene.

The LINE detective involved in the shooting was placed on leave, per department policy and national best practices, according to APD.

Lebanon Police Department is investigating the case with assistance from the Linn Benton Major Crimes Team.

Requested enhancements

In a notice to the court filed Monday, prosecutor Ryan Lucke asked for the court to impose an enhanced sentence if Sandoval is found guilty. The request comes because Sandoval has been “persistently involved in similar offenses,” he alleged, and has other pending charges in different cases.

According to Oregon’s online court database, the court appointed Dillon Duxbury as Sandoval’s defense attorney for the case.

Sandoval has two other open cases in Linn County. He is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, failure to appear on a criminal citation, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.

His next hearing in all court matters is scheduled for Feb. 7.

