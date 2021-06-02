 Skip to main content
Sweet Home man charged with sex crimes
Sweet Home man charged with sex crimes

A Sweet Home man was arraigned on five felony sex crime charges in Linn County Circuit Court on May 27.

Ernest Keyes, 60, was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

The first-degree unlawful sexual penetration charge is being pursued as a Jessica’s Law charge by prosecutors because the victim was under the age of 12. A Jessica’s Law conviction in Oregon carries a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence.

Keyes has yet to enter a plea in the case.

Prosecutor Keith Stein and defense attorney Michael Lowry declined to comment.

Ernest_Keyes_mug

Ernest Keyes
