Sweet Home man sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for sex crimes

A Sweet Home man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane sentenced Grady Nading, 36, to 12.5 years in prison for three counts of first-degree sexual abuse during a hearing Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The crimes are said to have taken place between September 2019, and March 2020, and involved a girl younger than 14.

The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

The state and defense negotiated a plea agreement before Wednesday’s hearing. In exchange for pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four additional counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree attempted unlawful sexual penetration were dismissed.

In the joint recommendation, the state and defense asked the court to sentence Nading to 150 months for the charges. Kane followed the recommendation.

“Today the judge held Mr. Nading to account for his actions sexually abusing a child by sending him to prison for 150 months,” prosecutor Richard Wijers said in an email. “We are thankful for the bravery of the victim and her supporters who assisted law enforcement in bringing Mr. Nading’s actions to light.”

During the hearing, the court also addressed two other cases for which Nading was facing charges. The court dismissed a reckless driving charge and sentenced Nading to eight months in prison for a probation violation.

Multiple members of Nading’s family were in attendance during the sentencing, holding back tears.

“It’s an unfortunate circumstance,” Nading’s defense attorney Rex White Jr. said. “These types of cases are always really hard.”

