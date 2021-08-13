 Skip to main content
Sweet Home man sentenced to 9 years for child pornography
alert

Sweet Home man sentenced to 9 years for child pornography

  • Updated
Stock Pix Linn County Sheriff
David Patton

A Sweet Home man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

William Tyler Paul Maze, 31, was convicted of 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse during a court hearing July 30. Linn County Circuit Court Judge David Delsman sentenced Maze to just over nine years in prison.

The crimes are said to have occurred on or between May 3, 2020 and March 16, 2021. Maze was arrested after the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Police and Benton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on his home.

A press release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the arrest stated that the search warrant was the result of an investigation into the distribution of child pornography via the internet from an IP address in Sweet Home.

When detectives interviewed him, Maze admitted to searching the internet for child pornography, downloading the explicit content, and sharing it with others.

According to court documents, Maze was in possession of 10 separate sexually explicit images and recordings that featured the sexual abuse of minors.

The defendant was sentenced to almost two years in prison per charge, but a plea agreement between the defense and the State resulted in a total sentence of nine years. In exchange for Maze pleading guilty to all 10 charges and forfeiting all evidence seized, the State limited its prison request.

Court appointed defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark said she could not speak about the case.

“The State views this as a successful prosecution of this kind of case,” prosecutor Johnathan Crow said. “We are satisfied with the result.”

