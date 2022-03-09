Sweet Home man suspected of attempted murder, robbery

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Sweet Home man on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and other charges.

Jason Andrew Scott, 34, was booked into Linn County Jail Tuesday, March 8. According to court documents, the alleged incident occurred on or about Jan. 25, 2022.

Scott was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court Wednesday, March 9 on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, menacing, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. During the arraignment, Judge Keith Stein appointed Kyla Mazhary-Clark as Scott's defense attorney and set security at $500,000.

Court documents allege Scott committed or attempted to commit theft while armed with a deadly weapon, discharged a firearm within the city limits of Lebanon and tried to cause the death of the victim.

According to Lebanon police logs, at the time of his arrest, Scott had two active Linn County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear as well as an Oregon State Parole Board warrant for a parole violation.

He has two other open cases in Linn County Circuit Court from 2021, according to Oregon’s online court database. These alleged crimes include fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, criminal mischief, theft and more.

Scott's next court appearance is scheduled for March 21.

