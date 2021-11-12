Sweet Home man swerved to save dog, hit utility pole, power goes out

A Sweet Home man hit a utility pole near Millersburg on Friday morning, Nov. 12, causing power outages for nearly 2,500 Pacific Power customers.

Matthew Stocker, 60, was driving on Old Salem Road Northeast when he swerved to avoid hitting a dog, according to Linn County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brandon Fountain. Stocker then struck a utility pole. LCSO received a call about the incident at around 6:42 a.m.

The Albany Fire Department call log indicates it received a report of a downed power line near the Firehouse Corner Deli and Market at 4050 Old Salem Road NE at 6:39 a.m.

Fountain said the responding deputy did not see any signs of Stocker being impaired. The deputy issued Stocker a citation, alleging failure to drive within lane. Fountain said the vehicle was towed around 8:30 a.m.

Stocker is estimated to have been going 50 mph; no other vehicles were involved, according to authorities. The driver was not transported to a hospital.

Many Pacific Power customers in the area were left without power following the incident. Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt said 2,348 customers were initially affected. By around 7:45 a.m., crew members had gotten 987 customers their power back. Gauntt said the customers affected were primarily residential.

Gauntt said the estimated time for all power to be restored was noon.

“If you see any wires down, always treat them as if they’re live,” Gauntt added.

