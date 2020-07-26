Sweet Home murder trial set to start in March

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A suspect in a Sweet Home homicide has been scheduled for a 10-day jury trial in Linn County Circuit Court starting March 29.

Page Butterfield, 27, of Turner is accused of murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The trial was set during a court hearing on July 22.

Butterfield allegedly killed Corey Burdick, 43, and wounded Ervin Smith, 65, in a shooting on May 24, 2019 in a travel trailer in the 500 block of Surrey Lane in Sweet Home.

Before the shooting, Butterfield allegedly stole an automobile from Albany. After he fled the scene of the shooting, he was arrested in the Sisters area by Oregon State Police troopers two days later, according to authorities.

Butterfield has a lengthy criminal history. In August 2019 in Linn County Circuit Court, he pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and giving false information to a police officer and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. (His address was listed as Sweet Home, rather than Turner, in court paperwork from that case.)

He remains an inmate of the Oregon State Correctional Institution, according to court paperwork.

