Sweet Home police arrest final suspect involved in assault of 13-year-old

The Sweet Police Department has arrested a 21-year-old allegedly involved in the Feb. 9 assault of a 13-year-old.

According to a news release from SHPD, officers arrested Custin Jones Jr. of Albany on Tuesday, March 29. He is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Court documents and the jail website list the suspect as Custin Junior Jones, but SHPD Capt. Jason Ogden said agency records list him as Custin Jones Jr.

Jones is accused of third-degree assault, riot, recklessly endangering another person and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to court documents. He is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon, March 30.

The charges stem from a Feb. 9 incident caught on video in which a group of older youths allegedly assaulted a junior high student near Sweet Home High School.

According to the Sweet Home School District, a staff member witnessed the event, rushed to the scene and provided aid to the victim. Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District responded.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later released.

On Feb. 10, police arrested a 15-year-old girl allegedly involved in the assault. By the end of February, police had arrested three more juveniles and one adult. The other juveniles were identified as a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. Police arrested the adult, Dakota House, 18, of Albany, on Feb. 18.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.