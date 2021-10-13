Sweet Home Police investigating shooting at apartment and restaurant

The Sweet Home Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday in the 2400 block of Main Street.

According to a news release from SHPD, officers responded to reports of shots being fired at around 12:48 a.m. Tuesday at 2434 Main Street. The building, a restaurant called Casa De Reyes, had been struck by bullets.

One of the Starlight Apartment buildings was also hit. A bullet hit the front door of one of the apartments, went through the apartment, hit the wall and entered a second apartment. Both apartments were occupied at the time and no one was injured.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored hatchback vehicle leaving the area around the time the shots were fired.

Officers collected evidence at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact SHPD at 541-367-5181.

