Teenager arrested following assault of 13-year-old in Sweet Home

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Sweet Home.

According to Sweet Home Police Department Capt. Jason Ogden, the agency arrested a 15-year-old on suspicion of third-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct on Thursday, Feb. 10. The individual is being held at the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Center.

The charges stem from a Wednesday, Feb. 9 incident. According to a news release from SHPD, officers responded to reports of an altercation between juveniles at Sweet Home High School at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they discovered a group of older juveniles had targeted a junior high student.

The investigation is ongoing.

"Our department continues to work closely with the Sweet Home School District on this matter," the news release said. "The safety and protection of our students are some of our greatest concerns. We feel great compassion for this young student. We hope the community will support him and his family as he recovers."

The other alleged suspects do not appear to be from Sweet Home, according to Ogden.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact SHPD at 541-367-5181.

