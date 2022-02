Traffic was snarled for about an hour in downtown Albany on Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash on the Lyon Street Bridge.

The Albany Police Department directed motorists to avoid the area of the bridge.

The Albany Fire Department was dispatched to the crash at about 4:20 p.m.

A female driver was transported from the scene by an ambulance, according to an APD officer.

