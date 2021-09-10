Trial set for Millersburg car thief

The trial for a Beaverton man accused of first-degree robbery is set to start in Linn County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Adam Chervin, 29, will be on trial for an incident that occurred on Interstate 5 on May 5. He is charged with one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, first-degree robbery, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and fourth-degree assault. The trial is set for two days with a 12-person jury. Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane will preside over proceedings.

On the night of the incident, a witness told an Oregon State Police trooper that he saw a man being drug by a car and eventually flung from it.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim said he picked up Chervin on Highway 20. He did not know the defendant. At Chervin’s request, the driver pulled over to fix the vehicle’s sound system. At this point, the defendant got behind the wheel and started driving away.

The victim held onto the car as Chervin drove north down I-5. When he could no longer hold on, the victim’s feet and legs made contact with the road and he was thrown from the vehicle. He struck his head and saw a semi-truck coming towards him. He told an Oregon State Police trooper that he had to crawl with all of his strength towards the right fog line before he blacked out.