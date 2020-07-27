Turner man killed in Highway 22 crash on Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigation is continuing into a fatal crash that happened at about 3 p.m. Sunday on Highway 22 near Gates, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

John Berquist, 50, of Turner, was killed in the wreck.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the three-vehicle crash, which occurred about 5 miles east of Gates, at 2:59 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Ford F-150 pickup operated by Scott Zadow, 43, of Portland was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Nissan Pathfinder driven by Curtis Gagner, 42, of Canby. The Ford then collided with a Volkswagen Passat operated by Berquist, the news release states.

Zadow was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSP was assisted by the Gates Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Highway 22 was closed for approximately six and a half hours due to the crash.

Those who have information regarding the collision should contact the Oregon State Police by dialing *OSP on mobile phones and referencing case SP20209656.

